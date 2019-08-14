Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been on a tear lately.

The 22-year-old third basemen joined historic Boston Red Sox company Tuesday night with his 6-for-6, four double performance against the Cleveland Indians and continued his thrashing Wednesday. Devers was 2-for-4 on the day, and extended his consecutive hits streak to an astonishing eight at-bats.

To hear what NESN’s Tom Caron and Tim Wakefield had to say on the young slugger, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images