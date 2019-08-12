Tom Brady’s new contract with the Patriots doesn’t solidify his future in New England beyond the upcoming season. His latest move in real estate only added to the uncertainty.

Brady reportedly landed a new “extension” with the Patriots last weekend, which really amounts to a one-year deal backlogged by two void years. Days later, the 42-year-old quarterback put his Brookline, Mass., home up for sale, which many took as a sign Brady won’t be taking snaps in Foxboro beyond the 2019 campaign.

The six-time Super Bowl champion addressed the rumors Monday morning during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show.” While Brady expectedly didn’t offer much clarity on the situation, he stressed that it shouldn’t be taken out of proportion.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I’m at a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life. I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything. I’m certainly at a place where I’ve been in the same place for a long time, and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. (Robert) Kraft, Coach (Bill) Belichick and our team. We’ll just worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

Yeah, these comments probably won’t do much in terms of throwing cold water on the chatter.

Patriots fans probably would be best to heed Brady’s advice and not put any energy into worrying about this particular matter. It seems as though the future Hall of Famer and the Patriots have agreed to operate with a “wait and see approach” and if Brady still is capable of performing at a high level beyond 2019, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be back in New England for a 21st NFL season (and maybe more).

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images