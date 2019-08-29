Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s one thing to get a tattoo on your calf. It’s another thing entirely to get a massive tattoo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on your calf.

Alas, that didn’t stop one particularly brash New England Patriots fan from putting such a tattoo on his calf, at some point in his life.

Prior to Thursday’s preseason game between the Patriots and New York Giants, WBZ-TV’s Scott Sullivan shared a picture of some fan’s outrageous Belichick-Brady calf tattoo. Honestly, we don’t know what to think of it.

(You can click here to view Sullivan’s photo.)

Cool? Scary? Weird? All Three?

That’s for you to decide. All we know is that fan deserves some free tickets, at the very least.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images