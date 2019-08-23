Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are well-represented on USA TODAY Sports’ list of the biggest sports villains, with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick topping the list.

Surprise, surprise.

Here’s why Brady made the list, per USA TODAY Sports’ Chris Bumbaca:

“Brady, 42, isn’t going anywhere just yet. He’s been quarterbacking the Patriots successfully (see: six Super Bowl titles and nine conference championships) with a swagger that has incensed opposing fanbases for nearly two decades. Brady not only has a Hall of Fame-caliber resume, he also has a case for one of the NFL’s G.O.A.Ts. He also was suspended as part of the so-called Deflategate scandal. Add in that he’s married to a supermodel and it’s easy to hate the Patriots QB.”

And Bill?

“Every good villain needs a trademark wardrobe. For the Patriots coach, that’s a hoodie with cut-off sleeves. The hood has dominated the NFL with Brady as his field general. The only time a smile may crease his cheeks is while he’s hoisting another Lombardi Trophy. Belichick and the organization was also punished for its involvement in Spygate, where Jets coaches’ signals were illegally videotaped.”

Fair enough.

Let’s face it, Pats fans: it isn’t hard for fans outside New England to despise Brady and Belichick. The pair have racked up six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships and countless other accolades in two decades with the organization but haven’t avoided scandal (e.g., Deflategate, Spygate) during their partnership, giving NFL fans plenty of fuel to fan their fire.

A few more names also made USA TODAY Sports’ list: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, boxer Floyd Mayweather, MMA fighter Conor McGregor, former Duke University men’s basketball star Grayson Allen, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images