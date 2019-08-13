Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Something was going on at New England Patriots practice Tuesday — something that, when encapsulated in tweet, came across in an odd light.

The Patriots currently are making rookies dive for loose footballs while Tom Brady hoses them down. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 13, 2019

Yeah, so … huh?

While the people of the internet scratched their heads over what this could all mean, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed that he also saw the humor in it.

We sure hope so, Tom.

With a tiny bit of context, the situation sounds less weird. Apparently, the rookies were being subjected to a drill in which they needed to recover loose footballs, with the added distraction of a fire hose — one of the few things you’d probably want to get hit with even less than a middle linebacker.

In all honesty, we’re sure this drill will come in handy in a couple months when a key fumble occurs during a rainy late-fall game. When that happens, the Patriots will have coach Bill Belichick and Brady’s skilled hosemanship to thank.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images