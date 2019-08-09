Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An encouraging debut performance just might keep the clippers away from Chase Winovich.

Winovich factored into what was a tremendous showing by the Patriots defense Thursday night. The 2019 third-round pick registered 1 1/2 sacks against the Detroit Lions as New England steamrolled to a 31-3 victory at Ford Field.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a snapshot from his first NFL game, and a fellow Michigan man found himself in the comment section.

“Maybe You can keep your hair,” Tom Brady wrote.

Winovich’s long, blonde hair has become a trademark for the young pass rusher, who many thought was in jeopardy of losing his locks upon joining the Patriots. New England has a history of handing out ridiculous haircuts to rookies, and Brady previously had expressed a desire to chop Winovich’s mane. Winovich considers his hair a “source of pride and strength” and would prefer to keep it as is, but in typical Patriot fashion, he noted he’d go along with whatever the team wanted to do.

But whether Winovich is rocking a mullet, mohawk or anything in between, it sure looks like he’s poised to be an impact player for New England in the upcoming season.

