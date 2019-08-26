Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has led the Patriots to greatness alongside Bill Belichick for the last 19-plus years, but New England hasn’t necessarily relied on his scrambling ability.

The six-time Super Bowl champion would be the first to tell you this, as he often jokes about his speed, or lack thereof. Such was the case Monday when he joined WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” to discuss a variety of topics, which concluded with his favorite rushes of his career.

“They’re usually very quick. … When I get going, it’s not very far,” Brady said. “There was a quarterback sneak in the Raven game — I think it was the (AFC) Championship Game — where I jumped over the pile and I got speared right in the back by Ray Lewis. That (hurt) for a couple weeks. That was one of the rough ones. Of course, the juke on (Brian) Urlacher. That was a highlight. And I think my career-long was against the Bengals at the Bengals. It might have been 21 or 22 yards. Sony could rip that off in the first minute of a game. It takes me a lifetime achievement award for something like that.

“So we’ll see if I can continue to compile some of those stats over 1,000 (rushing yards),” he added. “I don’t know what I’m at right now, but I definitely don’t want to go backward. So I’ve got to keep on trucking.”

Brady has 1003 career rushing yards, which makes him the leading rusher for the Patriots heading into the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images