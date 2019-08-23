Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s hat was the talk of the internet overnight.

The New England Patriots quarterback sported a lid before and after Thursday’s preseason game that got the attention of quite a few people. The reactions were mixed, but nevertheless, Twitter was abuzz with people giving their take on the headwear.

And now, Brady himself has weighed in.

The quarterback shared a photo of himself Friday morning with a hint of sorts.

If this was a preseason hat imagine what I’ve got planned for the regular season! pic.twitter.com/ox2PRq72ua — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 23, 2019

Brady’s fashion sense over the years certainly has evolved, mostly for the better. And while this choice wasn’t necessarily a home run, it still was a nice change of pace.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images