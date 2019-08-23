Tom Brady’s hat was the talk of the internet overnight.
The New England Patriots quarterback sported a lid before and after Thursday’s preseason game that got the attention of quite a few people. The reactions were mixed, but nevertheless, Twitter was abuzz with people giving their take on the headwear.
And now, Brady himself has weighed in.
The quarterback shared a photo of himself Friday morning with a hint of sorts.
Brady’s fashion sense over the years certainly has evolved, mostly for the better. And while this choice wasn’t necessarily a home run, it still was a nice change of pace.
