Chase Winovich just wanted to refresh himself on some classical theatre Wednesday, but Tom Brady would prefer if his new teammate’s mind was on the prize.

Following the New England Patriots’ first joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, Winovich took to Instagram to deliver a motivational post, sharing an excerpt from Shakespeare’s tragedy “Julius Caesar.” But there would be no “LFG” response from Brady. Instead, the Patriots quarterback enlisted an order to his fellow Michigan man.

“Study your playbook,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

We wonder if a “Hamlet”-inspired post is on deck for the rookie pass-rusher.

Brady’s social media exchanges with Winovich have become something to keep an eye on. The six-time Pro Bowl champion initially expressed a desire to chop the 24-year-old’s long, blonde hair, but he seemed to change his tune a bit after the 2019 third-round pick posted a strong debut performance.

We’ll see just how much time Winovich has invested into studying his playbook Saturday night when the Patriots take the field for their second preseason game against the Titans.

