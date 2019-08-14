Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is continuously looking to improve his play on the gridiron, even if that means learning a few things from a rookie.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed he could learn a thing or two from Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Pat Mahomes in his weekly Monday morning interview on the WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Morning Show.”

“No left-handed passes, or no no-look passes yet. But I’m working on those,” Brady told WEEI. “So those might be in the repertoire this year. We have to try to add something to the top-10. This could be cool.

It would be rather interesting to see the 42-year-old get creative on the field this season with the Patriots. If we do see any no-look passes from Brady, they’re bound to be remarkable.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images