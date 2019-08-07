Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have been reacquainted with a number of old friends this week.

Ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Lions, the Patriots held three joint session practices in the Motor City with a number of former Pats now suiting up for Detroit, including former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is entering his second season as the Lions head coach.

One notable former Patriot player now in Detroit is Danny Amendola.

The wide receiver shared a warm reunion with Tom Brady during joint sessions, and the 11-year pro shared an image of the two talking on his Instagram story. Brady re-shared the photo to his story with a message for Amendola:

“11 years @dannyamendola! So proud of you! Undrafted to Super Bowl champion and still proving them all wrong!!!

It definitely seems like the tight bond has remained between the two veterans, with Amendola telling the media to get off Brady’s back about retirement.

Amendola spent five seasons in New England, hauling in 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns, winning Super Bowl rings in 2014 and 2016. He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, starting in 15 games while catching 59 balls for 579 yards and a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images