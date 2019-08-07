Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We all know Tom Brady has an impeccable diet.

But in an interview with Men’s Health’s Ben Court, the New England Patriots quarterback revealed even he cheats a little.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza,” he said. “You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life.”

In fact, as the years have passed, his taste has evolved.

“What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like (expletive) and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating (expletive) pizza?'”

So, what’s his advice?

“If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it,” Brady said. “But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy,’ then eat (expletive) food and do crappy workouts.”

In the meantime, it sounds like Brady will stick to lean meats, fruit smoothies (minus the strawberries), salads and — of course — avocados.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images