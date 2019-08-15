Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Logan Ryan certainly know the scouting report on one another.

The former New England Patriots teammates are getting a chance to play against each other this week, as the Pats are down in Nashville for joint practices with Ryan’s Tennessee Titans ahead of the two sides’ Week 2 preseason game Saturday.

Wednesday was the first joint practice, and at one point a photo was taken of Ryan blitzing the Pats quarterback. Ryan knew quickly that Brady saw exactly what he was doing, and made sure to make note of that on Instagram — and Brady responded.

Check out Brady’s Instagram story from Wednesday night.

Well, if there’s anything we’ve learned over the years, it’s that Brady knows how to read a defense.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images