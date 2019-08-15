Tom Brady and Logan Ryan certainly know the scouting report on one another.

The former New England Patriots teammates are getting a chance to play against each other this week, as the Pats are down in Nashville for joint practices with Ryan’s Tennessee Titans ahead of the two sides’ Week 2 preseason game Saturday.

Wednesday was the first joint practice, and at one point a photo was taken of Ryan blitzing the Pats quarterback. Ryan knew quickly that Brady saw exactly what he was doing, and made sure to make note of that on Instagram — and Brady responded.

Check out Brady’s Instagram story from Wednesday night.

Patriots QB Tom Brady, Titans DB Logan Ryan

Well, if there’s anything we’ve learned over the years, it’s that Brady knows how to read a defense.

