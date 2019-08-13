Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has accepted the NFL’s new helmet rule, but he wasn’t going to go down in total silence.

Brady will be forced to don a new helmet this season, as the model he’s grown accustomed to over the course of his lengthy career no longer is permitted under league rules. The New England Patriots quarterback admitted Monday he “doesn’t really love” his new helmet, but unlike Antonio Brown, Brady elected not to make a big to-do about the situation.

The 42-year-old did, however, slide in a light-hearted shot at the NFL on Tuesday morning:

Speaking of helmets, Brown’s grievance against the league unsurprisingly was denied. Equally expected was the amount of grief the Oakland Raiders wideout received on Twitter after an arbitrator ruled against him.

