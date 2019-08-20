Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By the end of last week’s joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was left throwing to healthy wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Dontrelle Inman, Gunner Olszewski, Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis and Damoun Patterson.

The only receiver in that group with any NFL experience, Dontrelle Inman, was cut Sunday. So, needless to say, Brady is happy to have conditionally reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon back in the fold.

“Obviously, everyone is excited to have him back and we’ll just take it day-to-day,” Brady told WEEI’s Greg Hill on Tuesday morning.

Brady said he found out Gordon would be reinstated “at the same time as everyone else did.”

Brady also was asked about a report from June that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen had taken Gordon out to dinner

“In general, I have had a great relationship with a lot of the guys — almost every single guy I have ever played with,” Brady said. “Relationships are a two-way street. That is part of what makes a real healthy relationship. I have had a quarterback-receiver relationship, whether it is with Julian (Edelman), or Troy Brown, or Wes (Welker) or Randy (Moss). We talk a lot. We communicate a lot and you want to see everybody that you work with and play with be the best they can be and you try and support and empower the best way that you can.

“It’s different for everybody. Everybody comes from different places and I always try and do the best I can do. It’s served our team well over a long period of time. Every player who comes in wants to contribute and wants to do the right thing. I think this current team is made up of guys who have really worked hard, really put the team first and we want to go out there and perform well for our team, and our city, our fans and our family. I don’t see anything different this year other than that.”

Brady completed 40-of-68 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns targeting Gordon in 11 games last season.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports