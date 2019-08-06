Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady turned 42 years old on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang them up just yet.

The six-time Super Bowl champ will receive $23 million this season, which makes him the NFL’s sixth-highest paid quarterback in terms of cash value in 2019.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tops this list at $70 million, followed by Ben Roethlisberger ($45 million), Nick Foles ($30.8 million), Kirk Cousins ($28 million) and rookie Kyler Murray ($24.1 million). Drew Brees is tied with Brady at No. 6 on the list.

