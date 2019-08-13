Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper have been in the spotlight for their recent battle with the Cowboys over their respective contracts.

But former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo believes the trio eventually will get paid.

“All three of these guys, their deals are gonna get done. It’s just fun for people to talk about while it’s going on,” Romo said. “They’re all great players, and I think it’s just a matter of time before they get paid.

“It’s about the production,” he added. “Are you winning? Are you helping your team win? And are you producing? Dak’s done that the moment he stepped on the field.”

It’s hard to disagree with Romo considering the value each player brings to the table. Whether the Cowboys agree with him, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports