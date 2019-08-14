Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Romo is learning from a GOAT in order to become paid like one.

The CBS NFL analyst revealed to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand he takes the “Bill Belichick” approach to questions about a potential contract extension with the network. Romo’s future will be among the hottest storylines in the broadcasting industry this year, as many expect him to negotiate the most lucrative contract in the history of NFL broadcasting in the coming months.

Romo’s contract will expire after the 2020 NFL season, and CBS historically renegotiates deals with top talent before they reach their free-agency year. However, Romo and CBS have held “no substantive talks” over a new contract to date, Marchand reported Wednesday, citing sources.

When asked about his mindset about his employment future, Romo dropped this line.

“I Bill Belichick contract talk,” he said.

That’s gold.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus would be surprised if Romo joined a rival network in the near future.

“We expect him to be at CBS for a long time,” McManus said.

CBS pays Romo around $3 million per season, but he reportedly will seek a deal — worth $10 million annually — that would surpass the record $8 million-per-year contract John Madden signed with FOX in 1993.

Chances are CBS will accept Romo’s demands, given his status as a wildly popular broadcasting wizard. Perhaps he’ll give a nod of thanks to Belichick for helping fine-tune his negotiating stance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images