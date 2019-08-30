Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox hope to be in the thick of the American League Wild Card race in mid September, when some of the organization’s top prospects will be heading to Arizona.

The Arizona Fall League officially announced its rosters Wednesday, with six Red Sox prospects participating alongside some of baseball’s best young players. Bryan Mata, Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, C.J. Chatham, Marcus Wilson and Yoan Aybar will represent the Sox in the desert.

Right-handers Bryan Mata and Tanner Houck headline the group as Boston’s top pitching prospects, according to MLB.com. Baseball America has Mata at No. 83 overall on their top 100 rankings, while Houck has a 2.21 ERA in 14 appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket since being promoted on Jul. 13.

Duran, 22, has motored through the Red Sox system over the last year. The outfielder is hitting .306 with five home runs and 44 stolen bases in 127 games between Double-A Portland and Single-A Salem.

Wilson, 23, was acquired in exchange for Blake Swihart earlier this season.

The AFL is set to begin on Sept. 18.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images