Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’ve been following along with NHL Network’s top-20 lists this offseason, you know the Boston Bruins have been well-represented.

Patrice Bergeron fell within the top-20 centermen, while David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand made it into the top-20 wingers. And the trend continued again Sunday with the Black and Gold taking up two more spots in NHL Network’s top-20 defensemen.

Both Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug didn’t crack the top-10, but got some much deserved recognition with McAvoy coming in at No. 14 with Krug just behind him at No. 16.

It’s no surprise either one made an appearance considering McAvoy has racked up 60 points in 117 regular-season games in Black and Gold. He amassed 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 54 games in 2018-19, while also leading the Bruins with 24:30 of ice time throughout their Stanley Cup playoff run.

Here’s what NHL Network had to say about McAvoy:

In two NHL seasons, McAvoy has 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) and is plus-34 in 117 games. The 21-year-old averaged 22:10 of ice time in the regular season in 2018-19 and 24:30 in the playoffs, each of which led the Bruins, and he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 23 playoff games to help Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.

Krug certainly made an impact for Boston this season, particularly his crushing, bucket-less hit on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. But he also accumulated a whopping 47 assists to go along with six goals in the regular season.

Take a look at what NHL Network said about the 28-year-old:

Krug had 53 points (six goals, 47 assists) in 64 games last season, the third straight season he’s had at least 51 points. His 30 power-play points were third among NHL defensemen. The 28-year-old averaged 22:21 of ice time in the postseason, and his 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 24 playoff games were second in the NHL among defensemen behind (St. Louis Blues defensemen Alex) Pietrangelo.

Both Krug and McAvoy will look to build on their strong 2018-19 season when the puck drops to open the 2019-20 year on Oct. 3 when Boston travels to Dallas to take on the Stars.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images