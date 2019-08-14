Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Much has been about Tom Brady’s longevity, and deservedly so. But the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t the only New England athlete defying Father Time.

The 2019-20 NHL season will mark Zdeno Chara’s 22nd (!) in the league. The Boston Bruins captain, much like Brady, is fiercely dedicated to maintaining a high level of physical fitness, which has allowed him to stay on the ice far longer than your typical NHL player.

You can expect Chara to be in peak condition next month when the Bruins kick off training camp. The 42-year-old also is expecting the same from his B’s teammates, as Torey Krug jokingly referenced Tuesday night on Twitter.

Seriously Z is the man… great work by a great person. Also, at 1:14 in the video, this is our strength testing every year when we come back. He does this to everyone at camp. https://t.co/Nfd333MkxA — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) August 13, 2019

If you’re wondering how Chara stays in tip-top shape, these videos of the 6-foot-9 blueliner crushing workouts at the gym will give you a pretty good idea.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images