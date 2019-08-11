Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark your calendars, Bruins fans, Aug. 10 officially is a holiday.

Well, kind of.

Connell Rink in Weymouth, Mass., re-opened Saturday and honored Bruins center Charlie Coyle in the process. Coyle, who hails from Weymouth, had his number raised to the rafters at the rink. Four others from Weymouth, including B’s forward Paul Carey, also were honored.

Coyle was given a key to the city as Aug. 10 was deemed “Charlie Coyle Day.”

It is officially @CharlieCoyle_3 Day in the @TownofWeymouth! The pride of Weymouth was honored with the key to the city during the re-opening of Connell Rink. pic.twitter.com/BFAJjh6JX1 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 10, 2019

.@CharlieCoyle_3 and the other four Weymouth natives to play in the NHL – including B’s forward @PaulCarey28 – also had their jerseys raised to the rafters. pic.twitter.com/KHx0iuc6By — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 10, 2019

Coyle was acquired by the Bruins in a trade that sent Ryan Donato to the Minnesota Wild in February. The 27-year-old quickly became a fan-favorite, notching 16 points in 24 postseason games for the Black and Gold, including a game-winning goal in Game 1’s overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images