Troy Aikman apparently is unafraid to go after a “coworker” if it means defending a member of the quarterback fraternity.

In the wake of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement Saturday night, FOX Sports talking head Doug Gottlieb felt the need to respond with a “get off my lawn,” hardo tweet about Luck’s decision to walk away at 29.

Gottlieb tweeted this Saturday night shortly after the news broke:

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

It’s so dumb and lame it’s almost not even worth getting too worked up over, but whatever. Gottlieb got ratio’d to hell, with roughly 25,000 replies to the tweet — and counting.

Among those raking Gottlieb over the coals was Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys signal-caller who was beaten and battered throughout his career, famously suffering from 10 (documented) concussions throughout his career. If there’s anyone who toughed it out as long as he could, it’s Aikman, yet he was there defending Luck on Sunday night.

“That’s total bull (expletive) Doug,” Aikman said in a tweet to Gottlieb. “What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice.”

All fair points, of course, and Aikman got no shortage of atta-boys (already more than 30,000 retweets) for a sentiment so obvious that it probably didn’t need to be said. The FS1 thing is pretty true, too, given that network’s penchant for the hottest of takes.

The next all-company outing should be fun, though.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images