Remember when Antonio Brown threatened to quit football if he couldn’t wear the helmet he wanted to?
Well, that’s not happening.
The Oakland Raiders filed a grievance with the NFL in hopes he could don the same headwear he has the last 10 seasons. But an arbitrator reportedly ruled against Brown on Monday. The 31-year-old responded with a tweet saying he was “looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.”
So it seems as if Brown isn’t hanging up his cleats once he recovers from frostbite he suffered from an cryotherapy machine. But Twitter, to no one’s surprise, didn’t let the wide receiver forget what he said.
Twitter never, ever lets you forget.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images