Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when Antonio Brown threatened to quit football if he couldn’t wear the helmet he wanted to?

Well, that’s not happening.

The Oakland Raiders filed a grievance with the NFL in hopes he could don the same headwear he has the last 10 seasons. But an arbitrator reportedly ruled against Brown on Monday. The 31-year-old responded with a tweet saying he was “looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field.”

So it seems as if Brown isn’t hanging up his cleats once he recovers from frostbite he suffered from an cryotherapy machine. But Twitter, to no one’s surprise, didn’t let the wide receiver forget what he said.

You wasted everyone’s time, including yours. Do you want your legacy to be known as a drama queen? Stick to your guns next time. #AntonioClown #AntonioBrown — Arash (@arashthingtosay) August 12, 2019

The NFL called your bluff. — Christian Peretin (@CPeretin17) August 12, 2019

How long before the next outburst? I’ll say before week 3. — KG the Opinionist (@KG4424) August 12, 2019

thought you were gonna retire — Connor (@ConnorMcCarty23) August 12, 2019

arent you supposed to be retired rn — Andrew Feng (@5Andrewwww) August 12, 2019

But….you said retirement. — DS 11-08-2019 (@Backloggerroger) August 12, 2019

If you don't want to go to training camp, just say so. — Matt Hillman (@WorldWideMatt) August 12, 2019

Retiring huh? — Drew Hannis (@DrewHannis) August 12, 2019

What happened to retiring🤡🤡🤡 — Fire Kapler (@PhilaSports52) August 12, 2019

Twitter never, ever lets you forget.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images