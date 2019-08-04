Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots legend Ty Law is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and he made sure to show up in style.

The 45-year-old is wearing gold and black bedazzled Air Jordans to the ceremony, with each shoe featuring a Patriots logo. The back of the left shoe has his jersey number, 24, while the right has No. 323 — Law will become the 323rd player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Check them out:

According to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the Air Jordans are made with “12,000 Swarovski Crystals” and took 40 hours to create.

Ty Law’s customized Air Jordans tonight for his Hall of Fame induction from @diamond_duchess. Made with 12,000 Swarovski Crystals set one at a time in 4 colors and 10 sizes of stones on his 13.5 size shoe. Took 40 hours to create. pic.twitter.com/qFdFW4fpr8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 4, 2019

Law played 15 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were in New England. The Michigan product compiled 53 interceptions over 203 career games.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images