New England Patriots legend Ty Law is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, and he made sure to show up in style.
The 45-year-old is wearing gold and black bedazzled Air Jordans to the ceremony, with each shoe featuring a Patriots logo. The back of the left shoe has his jersey number, 24, while the right has No. 323 — Law will become the 323rd player inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Check them out:
According to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the Air Jordans are made with “12,000 Swarovski Crystals” and took 40 hours to create.
Law played 15 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were in New England. The Michigan product compiled 53 interceptions over 203 career games.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images