Ty Law made it clear he didn’t make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alone.

Law would anchor messages to family, friends and teammates with “We are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Among current and former Patriots players in attendance at his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech were Lawyer Milloy, Deion Branch, Devin McCourty, Bobby Hamilton, Richard Seymour, Rodney Harrison, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Antwan Harris, Chris Slade, Scooter McGruder, Roman Phifer and Stephon Gilmore. Patriots president Jonathan Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick also were in Canton, Ohio.

Here are some of Law’s Patriots-related messages:

“And then I got the call. I was the first-round pick, 23rd overall in the 1995 draft. And it wasn’t just to any team. I was drafted by the six-time, reigning world champion New England Patriots. Hold on. Hold on. Hold your applause, because we wasn’t reigning a damn thing back then.”

On Patriots fans: “The best fans in the NFL. Hands down. You supported us when we weren’t winning, when we was winning just a little bit, and you still keep coming when we’re winning everything. I’d like to thank y’all for being there and cheering us on week in and week out, supporting me both on and off the field. Thank you.”

On Bill Belichick: “The GOAT. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for not trying to change who I was. You gave me the opportunity to try it my way first, but you always reminded me if I messed up, we’re going back to doing it your way. But the only thing, he didn’t say ‘messed up.’ I know we’re on TV. He said a couple other words. But y’all can fill in the blanks. Thank you for showing me how to be a true professional and prepare for games. It’s no mistake or coincidence that you are the greatest coach that this game has ever seen. I love you Bill. I appreciate you, man. Thank you.”

On Patriots teammates: “Stand up. The old school, new school, stand up. It’s about time. I’m not standing here alone. I’m on this stage not because of statistical reasons. I’m here because I was a part of something special. We created a culture, a brotherhood of unselfishness that we displayed as we won three Super Bowl titles. Let’s keep it real. We started this (expletive).

“What you see today with these young boys, Will Mac, (Tedy) Bruschi, Lawyer, Rodney, Troy Brown, O-T-I-S (Smith), K(evin) Faulk, B-Ham, Phif, (Seymour), (Mike) Vrabel and that GOAT Tom Brady. They even gave what we created a name. They call it The Patriot Way. But we know where it started, fellas. Together, we are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thank y’all.”

On Robert Kraft: “The success of the Patriots starts at the top, and you are the guy sitting there. What you do for the New England community and beyond, and what you did for my career, for the many accomplishments in all areas of your life, we are so grateful for. But more than anything, what stands out to me is what you did for me personally.

“I remember one time that I was getting honored in Boston with some other great players from the New England area, and Mr. Kraft was scheduled to present me with this award, but Myra, his sweetheart as he liked to call her, was very ill, and she couldn’t make it. But the fact that you still found the time, which I totally understood, and the energy to walk on that stage and present me with that honor made that day even more special. You told me you wouldn’t miss it for the world, and you told me that Myra wanted it that way. That’s the Mr. Kraft that I know and love. Not the man or the signature on the bottom right-hand corner of the check, not that guy.

“Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for impacting my life. To the greatest owner in all sports, I salute you, Mr. Kraft. Thank you.”

Law also thanked former Patriots head coaches Bill Parcells and Pete Carroll, former Patriots defensive coordinator Eric Mangini and Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.

