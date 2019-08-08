Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The hype surrounding protective netting at Major League Baseball stadiums is all but over.

Two United States senators have requested MLB commissioner Rob Manfred provide data relating to fan injuries from foul balls. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, who represent Illinois, are the legislators behind the request.

The move comes after a number of fans have been injured by foul balls this season. Duckworth and Durbin have suggested creating a public database to “help evaluate the voluntary safety measures that many teams are implementing,” according to USA TODAY Sports.

“This will provide a more honest public dialogue and help protect baseball’s biggest (and littlest) fans,” they wrote.

Both of Chicago’s MLB franchises have been involved in foul ball incidents this season. On May 29, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. clobbered a foul ball that struck and seriously injured a two-year-old girl in Houston.

On June 10, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez sent a woman to the hospital after striking her with a foul ball, as well. A week later, the organization decided to immediately extend the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field from foul pole to foul pole, becoming the first in the league to do so.

