Stipe Miocic got his revenge Saturday night.
The 36-year-old scored a fourth-round knockout of Daniel Cormier in UFC 241 to reclaim the heavyweight title in front of a sold-out crowd in Anaheim, Calif. Miocic was considered the greatest heavyweight in UFC history before Cormier pummeled him 13 months ago.
Cormier appeared to have a comfortable lead on Miocic through three rounds, but it mattered not. After knocking out Cormier, Miocic proceeded to dance in the center of the octagon.
You earned it, Stipe.
Elsewhere, Nate Diaz returned from his three-year break to defeat Anthony Pettis in a unanimous decision. The fan favorite called out Jorge Masvidal after the fight.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images