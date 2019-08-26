College football has seen its fair share of star quarterbacks. But who is the best quarterback in college football history?
Urban Meyer’s got an answer for you.
The ex-college football coach appeared on Monday’s edition of “FOX College Football” where he revealed who he believes is the best signal-caller to play college ball: Clemon sophomore Trevor Lawrence. But he wonders if the Tigers will find a way to maintain the success the team (and especially Lawrence) saw in 2018.
“… (Lawrence) is the best quarterback in college football, ever,” he said. “But what about the rest of the team? Are they going to stay focused and keep swinging like they did last year?”
Bold.
Lawrence completed 259-of-397 pass attempts his freshman year, totaling 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns along the way. Clemson kicks off the 2019 season Thursday against Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images