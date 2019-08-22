Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Men’s national basketball team continues its exhibition schedule in Melbourne, Australia Thursday with just 10 days remaining until the start of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Thursday’s exhibition matchup with Australia will be the first of two games for Team USA down under, with the second taking place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Australia’s roster boasts a host of NBA players, including Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Andrew Bogut and former Boston Celtics big man Aron Baynes. Baynes will get a chance to face former teammates Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

Here’s how to watch the exhibition game online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images