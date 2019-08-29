Virgil van Dijk has been crowned UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year for 2018-19.
The Liverpool defender’s outstanding form for club and country last season — which included UEFA Champions League glory, 97 points in the Premier League and a UEFA Nations League final appearance — saw him pip Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the prize.
Van Dijk was announced as the recipient of the honor Thursday in Monaco at the draw for the 2019-20 Champions League group stage.
The winner was decided by a vote of the 80 coaches of the teams in the group stages of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League in 2018-19, plus one journalist from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com