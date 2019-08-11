Okay, it’s not exactly news to anyone that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely mashes baseballs.
But this is just downright ridiculous.
nesn_embed_the_score team=”patriots”]
No, it’s not another towering home run. It’s a single. And yes, it’s impressive enough to let you all know about it.
The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman laced a frozen rope off the wall in left field at the Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees so hard that he only managed one bag.
Check it out:
Yup, you’re seeing that right, 118.7 mph off the bat, and it was a single. That’s what you call a pea.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images