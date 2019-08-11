Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Okay, it’s not exactly news to anyone that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely mashes baseballs.

But this is just downright ridiculous.

No, it’s not another towering home run. It’s a single. And yes, it’s impressive enough to let you all know about it.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman laced a frozen rope off the wall in left field at the Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees so hard that he only managed one bag.

Check it out:

Volume ON! This is what 118.7 MPH off the bat sounds like 😱 pic.twitter.com/rhK64lUmXA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2019

Yup, you’re seeing that right, 118.7 mph off the bat, and it was a single. That’s what you call a pea.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images