Okay, it’s not exactly news to anyone that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely mashes baseballs.

But this is just downright ridiculous.

No, it’s not another towering home run. It’s a single. And yes, it’s impressive enough to let you all know about it.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman laced a frozen rope off the wall in left field at the Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees so hard that he only managed one bag.

Check it out:

Yup, you’re seeing that right, 118.7 mph off the bat, and it was a single. That’s what you call a pea.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images