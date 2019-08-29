Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Warriors have been the gold standard of the NBA for five-plus seasons, and now their arena will follow suit.

Golden State opened the doors to the new Chase Center to media Monday for a private tour of the shiny new venue, which was privately financed with a $1 billion investment. The arena took seven years to build, but its mammoth jumbotron and luxurious seating makes it all worthwhile.

Chase Center has “44 luxury suites, 32 courtside lounges and 60 theater boxes,” according to Curbed, who was fortunate enough to take part in the tour. The venue also includes eight full kitchens, 23 bars, 36 “eateries”, 950 underground parking spaces, 1,111 televisions, 18,064 seats and 24,959,696 pixels on the scoreboard. Not too shabby.

Check out all the photos from Curbed here.

The arena not only is incredible on the inside, but has transformed the Mission Bay neighborhood of San Francisco on the outside. The new community around Chase Center’s exterior has been dubbed (pardon the pun) “Thrive City”, which really puts a nice cherry on top of an already-tremendous project.

Chase Center is expected to generate more than $14 million per year in new tax revenue to San Francisco, per Curbed. The Warriors are set to play their first game at the new venue on Oct. 5.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images