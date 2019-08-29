Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday completed a two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies thanks in large to the long ball.

The Red Sox mashed four home runs en route to their 7-4 win at Coors Field. Xander Bogaerts accounted for half of the round-trippers, which lifted Boston’s shortstop to the 30-home run mark on the season.

J.D. Martinez opened the scoring in the third inning, walloping a two-run shot that travelled an estimated 434 feet.

SOUND ON for this J.D. homer. pic.twitter.com/nMtrT0ZQIK — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2019

The next two homers came courtesy of Bogaerts, who crushed a two-run shot in the fifth inning followed by a milestone-reaching solo shot in the seventh.

Another day, another Bogie bomb. pic.twitter.com/eChYDuNxQL — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2019

Home run No. 30 and RBI No. 100 all in one swing. pic.twitter.com/NSz7q2Mpx5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2019

The Red Sox’s final dinger of the night came off the bat of Rafael Devers, who now is just two home runs shy of 30 on the season himself.

Raking forever and Devers. pic.twitter.com/9nK7ddVrni — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2019

Boston will look to continue its home run-hitting ways Friday night when it opens a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images