They might want to consider handing out safety helmets in the outfield bleachers whenever Houston Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez or Cincinnati Reds rookie Aristides Aquino are in the lineup.

Because both these guys made it rain Saturday night — each hitting three home runs.

Alvarez belted three mammoth home runs in a 23-2 drubbing of the Baltimore Orioles, and all three home runs, including the last off O’s outfielder Stevie Wilkerson were pretty mind bending.

Check them out:

Goodness.

Now for Aquino, who now has seven home runs through 10 games, matching a rookie mark set by Trevor Story.

For those of you wondering, no, two rookies never have hit three home runs on the same day.

Aristides Aquino and Yordan Alvarez are: -Both rookies.

-Both hit 3 home runs tonight. This is the first time EVER two rookies have had 3-HR games on the same day. (h/t @StatsbySTATS) — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 11, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images