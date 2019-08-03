Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi has been red-hot of late, and he tends to do some of his best work at Yankee Stadium.

As such, the provider of the Boston Red Sox’s first run Saturday afternoon shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

After D.J. LeMahieu roped a solo shot to lead off Game 1 of the Red Sox-Yankees day-night doubleheader, Benintendi quickly knotted things up in the top half of the second. The 25-year-old sat on a breaking ball from New York starter Domingo German and launched it over the bullpen and into the right-center field bleachers.

Benintendi now has logged at least one hit in 15 of his last 19 games and has collected 11 extra-base knocks over that span.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images