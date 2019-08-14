Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brian Cashman has probably never been as relieved to be recognized as he was on Aug. 9 in Darien, Conn.

The New York Yankees manager’s white Jeep was reported stolen earlier this month, but police eventually located the vehicle in New York and returned it to Cashman.

However, as Cashman was on his way to have the car processed as evidence, he was pulled over at a gas station in Darien where cops pulled their guns on him and ordered him out of the car.

The police on Wednesday released body camera footage of the interaction, and things went fairly smooth, all things considered.

Cashman had to have felt pretty relieved for that all to come to a quick, harmless end, but he sure still no-sold the cop’s story about the bagel place.

Regardless, there were no hard feelings on Cashman’s part.

“Ultimately, if I was a Darien resident, I’d feel good about being protected,” Cashman told the Darien Times. “If you are stopped, just do what you are told. It will all work out. Let them complete the job they are doing. It’s about public safety.”

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images