It was anyone’s guess how long the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals would hang around Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon.

But thanks to some heroics from Brock Holt, both teams were able to get back to their scheduled programming in short order.

The Red Sox and Royals were forced to reunite on a shared off day after their Aug. 7 game was suspended in the 10th inning due to heavy rain. After Boston made quick work of Kansas City in the top half of the frame, a Christian Vazquez one-out double set the stage for Holt, who vaulted the Sox back into the win column with an opposite-field single.

Holt’s clutch knock only was outdone by his celebration.

.@BrockStar4Lyf's sliding all the way to San Diego after that wild walk-off win 😎 🌴 pic.twitter.com/TYuayuGzgb — NESN (@NESN) August 22, 2019

Boston now is onto San Diego, the first stop of an eight-game, 10-day West Coast road trip that will lead into the final month of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images