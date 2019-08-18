Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt to the rescue.

After a reasonably quiet Saturday night for both the Red Sox and Orioles’ offenses, the second baseman launched a solo shot into the Boston bullpen just beyond the reach of Baltimore right fielder Anthony Santander.

Holt recently returned to the lineup after taking time off to mourn the loss of his former junior college baseball coach, Derwood “Pops” Penney.

The homer marked the second of the season for Holt, with the first one also coming against Baltimore.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images