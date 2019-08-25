Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s been a Celtic for less than two months, and already Enes Kanter is garnering loads of attention.

Whether he’s playing some one-on-one with Miss California, meeting with members of Congress on Capitol Hill or visiting some of his favorite actors on set, there’s not much Kanter hasn’t done since coming to Boston in July. He’s even been given the key to the city of Milford, Conn.

Kanter accepted the oversized key from Mayor Benjamin Blake while surrounded by numerous local officials before hosting one of his free youth basketball clinics in the city Friday. The big man thanked the mayor for the honor with a brief message (and video) on Twitter.

Check it out:

Huge thanks to Mayor of Milford,Connecticut for giving me the key of the city 🔑 It’s an honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Uqrkn35iuR — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 24, 2019

What’s it going to be like once he finally hits the court at TD Garden for the first time?

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images