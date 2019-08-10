Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans on Friday got their first look at Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum as teammates.

And, well, let’s just say the duo gave folks plenty to be excited about.

Walker and Tatum, as well as Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, have taken part in the U.S. men’s national basketball team training camp. After a couple weeks of practices, a scrimmage was held between the “Blue Team” and the “White Team.”

The Blue Team earned a convincing 97-78 win, and they were led by Tatum and Walker.

In 15:44 minutes of work, Tatum tallied a game-high 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-for-5 from 3-point territory), adding four rebounds, one assist and one block.

Walker, meanwhile, had the second highest point total between the two teams, contributing 12 on 6-for-11 shooting (1-for-4 from distance) in 16:20 of action. Walker also had four assists.

Check out some of Walker and Tatum’s highlights below.

Smart did not play for precautionary reasons, as he’s nursing calf tightness. Brown, also playing for the Blue Team, had two points (both free throws) with one rebound and a pair of steals. He attempted one field goal, which he missed.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images