Conor McGregor punched another man in the head amid dispute over whiskey. Try not to act too surprised.

The UFC star is in hot water (again) after TMZ Sports released video of McGregor punching an older man in the head at a bar. According to TMZ, the argument wasn’t over any whiskey, of course, it was over McGregor’s “Proper Twelve” whiskey.

The incident went down April 6 at a pub in Dublin where, according to TMZ, McGregor walked in with the intention of buying a round of shots for the bar. When the man refused a swing of Proper Twelve, things got dicey.

TMZ obtained a statement from the police indicating they’re still investigating the incident and that “no arrests have been made to date.”

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images