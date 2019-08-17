Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the world ever freezes over, Danica Patrick will get on just fine.

The retired NASCAR star is up for anything health/wellness-related these days, including ice baths. And Friday afternoon, Patrick allowed her many fans and followers to watch her endure (and pass) the chilliest of tests.

Check out this Instagram post:

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

Patrick also recently announced the formation of her own podcast, “Pretty Intense.” We’re sure that will be a spellbinding listen.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images