If the world ever freezes over, Danica Patrick will get on just fine.
The retired NASCAR star is up for anything health/wellness-related these days, including ice baths. And Friday afternoon, Patrick allowed her many fans and followers to watch her endure (and pass) the chilliest of tests.
Check out this Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Today is a full moon. All week my sleep has been restless. Energy has been heavy. And so many people have thought the same. With that said….this morning I almost didn’t take @gabbyreece up on stopping by for a hot/cold session before I headed to a gym workout with boss @emcapretta at their gym @proactivesp. I was busy dealing with podcast stuff and it was cloudy and I love having breakfast at home, oh and the ice is really cold!….. but I said – Suck it up buttercup, you’re not in Cali much longer! PLUS I thought it was the perfect way to move energy through the body on the day of a full moon 🌕!!!!! Set some intentions. Maybe write down something you want to let go of and burn it. Or maybe just walk outside to notice it’s luminescent beauty. ☺️ Ice bath attitude adjuster. 😉😆 Thanks coach @gabbyreece. ❤️
Hey, whatever floats your boat.
Patrick also recently announced the formation of her own podcast, “Pretty Intense.” We’re sure that will be a spellbinding listen.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images