It’s rough days for hockey fans with this whole summer thing that’s been going on.

Not much hockey news comes out in the month of August, as the draft and free agency both are well past us and teams are gearing up for training camp to begin in September.

But luckily for Boston Bruins fans, David Pastrnak is here here to provide us with grade-A content while we patiently await the beginning of puck season.

Joakim Nordstrom hosted Pastrnak in Stockholm, Sweden, as the two took part in the NHL’s European media tour.

The tour included a photoshoot in which Pastrnak was asked to “do a little dance.” The result: everything you’ve ever asked for.

Check it out (Pastrnak sweet moves are at the :53 mark):

OK, maybe this isn’t the best content ever, but it’s exactly the content we need.

As for Pastrnak’s dance moves, well, it doesn’t look like they have improved much since the Winter Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images