Joe Kelly was pretty dialed in Wednesday night.
The Dodgers reliever pitched the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ eventual 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres. He threw a scoreless frame, allowing one walk while striking out one in a hitless, scoreless inning.
And while that line alone isn’t exactly eye-popping, his stuff was impressive. Major League Baseball shared highlights of a few of Kelly’s pitches from Wednesday, and let’s just say his fastball was moving pretty well.
Check it out:
Yeah, borderline unfair.
It’s been a bumpy season for Kelly as a whole, but showings like that are a reminder why the Dodgers pushed so hard to sign him this past offseason.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images