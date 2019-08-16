The Connecticut Sun have entered the latter half of the season as one of the top contenders in the WNBA. And with nine games left in the regular season, the time for the Sun to rise is now.
Enter Kristine Lilly.
The former United States Women’s National Soccer Team star popped by the Sun locker room Friday to give the women a bit of a pep talk ahead of Connecticut’s crucial contest against the Seattle Storm. With her young daughters in tow, Lilly discussed what success can look like when teamwork is made a priority.
Take a look:
After her talk, Lilly and her daughters shared a few special moments with some Sun players.
Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss