Most people would react to wiping out on a dirtbike by crying and/or getting super angry, or something.
Well, Hailie Deegan is not like most people.
On Monday, the 18-year-old NASCAR phenom shared a video of her self dumping a dirtbike in parts unknown. However, in classic Deegan fashion, she took the wipeout on the chin and reacted only with laughter.
Take a look:
Of course, dirtbike wipeouts are in Deegan’s DNA, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that crashes don’t faze her. Her father, Brian Deegain, is the most decorated Freestyle Motocross rider in X Games history.
Hailie currently is tearing it up in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series, with her Truck Series arrival expected sometime next year.
