Parents always remember where they were when their child did something amazing for the first time, like hit their first Major League Baseball home run.

Some even are lucky enough to be in attendance, and such was the case for Marlins rookie Isan Diaz’s father.

The Miami second baseman stepped to the plate Monday to face New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom as his parents were being interviewed live on TV. Diaz took deGrom deep, and his dad’s reaction was priceless, to say the least.

Have a look:

Marlins rookie Isan Diaz homered off Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom for his first MLB hit while his dad was being interviewed. His reaction was incredible 😄 pic.twitter.com/Wdd7wL2m4m — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

Yeah, that’s one proud dad right there.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images