Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He’s done it again.

The Boston Red Sox had already benefitted from a J.D. Martinez home run earlier in their series opener against the San Diego Padres. This time, the right fielder raked a three-run shot over the left field wall to make it 11-0 good guys.

Check it out:

If you're keeping track at home, that's now TWO three-run shots tonight for @JDMartinez28! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m8IRX95DMB — NESN (@NESN) August 24, 2019

The home run was Martinez’ 30th of the season, and it gave him seven RBIs on the night, a career-high.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images