J.D. Martinez didn’t waste any time getting the Red Sox on the board Friday night.

The right fielder got Boston’s series opener against the San Diego Padres on the board early by launching a three-run home run over the center field wall.

Check it out:

That’s home run No. 29 of the season for Martinez.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images